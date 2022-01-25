Young people in Hartlepool set to hold a day of online events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

People of all ages are invited to share in a moving day-long programme of online events this Thursday, January 27, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 25th January 2022
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 5:49 pm

Young people from Hartlepool will be sharing stories and short films and work created by local children and young people during a day of events on Facebook.

A candle-lighting ceremony will also take place.

The programme has been organised by Stand Together – a group of young people in Hartlepool aged 13-16, with support from Hartlepool Youth Service.

Councillor Jim Lindridge has praised the young people for organising the event.

As part of their research the young people visited the National Holocaust Centre and took part in a Zoom meeting with Steven Frank, who was five when the Nazis occupied Amsterdam where he was born.

Speaking on behalf of the rest of the group, Stand Together member Amy Naylor said: “It’s important to understand the root causes of genocide in order to try to ensure that it never happens again.

“Genocide happens over time and its roots are in small acts of discrimination, prejudice and hate speech.

“Left unchallenged, these things can lead to violence against marginalised groups of people and violations of their human rights.

“So every person in every community has a role to play in challenging discrimination and hate.”

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “These caring and thoughtful young people are a credit to our town.

“I hope as many people as possible will take the time to watch the videos and support this important event.”

The event will run from 9am until 9pm at https://www.facebook.com/hartlepoolyouthservices.

Stand Together have also created a Holocaust Memorial Day booklet, which can be downloaded at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/one-day-booklet.

