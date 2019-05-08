Your chance to join in creative sessions with successful artist ahead of The Northern Festival of Illustration 2019 in Hartlepool

An illustrator is taking up residence in Hartlepool as part of the build-up to The Northern Festival of Illustration 2019.

Established North East illustrator Josie Brookes will be based at The ConTemporary gallery and events space on the town’s historic Church Street until May 20.

An illustration by Josie Brookes is taking up residency atThe ConTemporarygallery in Hartlepool.

As part of the extended programme for the third biennial event, which is organised by The Northern School of Art, Josie is joining the festival to run a pop-up studio where she will be creating a body of new illustration work and running a series of workshops.

The free to attend sessions include a range of themed bookable events for people to come along and explore their creativity.

A drawing session inspired by local music, workshops on stop frame animation and collage and a children’s printing workshop, where young creatives will make their own colourful monkey print, are all scheduled to take place as part of the residency.

Over-18s can also attend a Drink and Draw event on Friday from 5pm-7pm where the walls, floors and even windows of the pop up studio will provide a blank canvas to draw on in a fun, informal way, while having a drink and chatting with others.

Josie said: “I visited the last two festivals and was very impressed with the calibre of the work exhibited and the amazing creativity around the event.

“The workshops are going to be fun and there are also lots of opportunities for people to drop-in to the studio, say hello and ask questions about the work I’m creating. I’m really looking forward to people engaging in what I’m doing.”

Newcastle-based Josie has enjoyed a successful career in illustration since she moved back to her native North East after graduating from university in Brighton in 2004.

Josie specialises in editorial illustration, with a focus on colour experimentation, collage and print making techniques. Her published work includes children’s books ‘The Flower with Feelings’, ‘The Making of U’ and e-book ‘My Random Digi Life’.

She is also a key member of the Illustration collective ‘Set of Drawers’, who curate exhibitions, drawing events and undertake group commissions across the region.

Alongside her professional practice Josie works as a participatory arts practitioner, working both independently and on behalf of organisations, delivering creative workshops in illustration, print, animation and graphic design to groups of all ages and abilities.

Josie Brookes will be in residence at The ConTemporary, 13-14 Church Street, Hartlepool, TS24 7HE on Wednesday, May 8 from 10am-4pm, Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, from 11am-4pm, Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14, from 10.30am-4pm, Wednesday, May 15, from 10am-4pm and Friday, May 17, from 11am-4pm.

For further information about Josie’s residency and workshops visit http://festivalofillustration.com/illustrator-takes-residence/