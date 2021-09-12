Person hit by train at Newcastle Central Station as thousands descend on region for Great North Run

Operator LNER confirmed details of the incident on its social media channels shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, September 12 as thousands of people travelled to the region for the Great North Run.

In a tweet at around 11.35am LNER said: “We are saddened to report due to a person being hit by a train at Newcastle, train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected until 1pm.”

Northern Rail also issued advice to passengers following the incident at Newcastle Central, adding that platforms had re-opened at the station but with delays expected.

Some trains may be cancelled or delayed, the firm’s guidance said, with services between Newcastle and Morpeth, Newcastle and Carlisle and Newcastle and Middlesbrough/Nunthorpe affected.

An online statement continued: “Network Rail advise all platforms are now open. Trains may still be delayed or cancelled due to displaced train crew and trains.

"Ticket Acceptance is in place with Tyne and Wear Metro between Newcastle and Sunderland.”

National Rail issued an update at around 1pm on Sunday to say disruption was expected until 2pm.

More follows.

