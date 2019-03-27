Person taken to hospital after lorry overturns on A19

A person has had to be taken to hospital after a lorry overturned on the A19.

Officers from Cleveland Fire Brigade were called out following the incident on the stretch of road between Norton and Billingham just after 3.30am today.

Appliances from Thornaby, Stockton and Billingham attended the scene.

Fire officers gave basic first aid to one walking wounded casualty, who was then taken to hospital via ambulance.

The lorry was then made safe and officers handed the incident over to Cleveland Police.