Peter Pan at the Forum Theatre: Cannon firing, a crocodile and capers galore - the panto with everything!

REVIEW: Peter Pan, Forum Theatre, Billingham.

Fancy a show that’s filled to the brim with action, drama, and breathtaking scenes.

Tinkerbell (Victoria Holtom) and Peter Pan (Ben-Ryan Davies) in Peter Pan at the Forum Theatre.

Here it is. Panto season has returned at the Forum Theatre in Billingham and it does not disappoint, even if it does have a more hi-tech feel than previous years.

There’s flying, graphics, a fairy on roller skates and a crocodile which had the hundreds of children in the audience screaming with delight.

Add that to the traditional belly laughs, he’s behind you gags, oh no he’s not moments and lots of superb songs (including plenty of modern hits) and the Forum really has ramped it up a notch this year.

The factor in the audience getting sprayed with a water gun, a snowball fight and a cannon and this show has the lot.

Former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road actor Ben-Ryan Davies makes a superb Peter Pan and the audience loved his all-action, loveable hero style.

His interaction with Fairy Tinkerbell, played by Victoria Holtom from Hartlepool, was a real feature of the show and Tink was full of mischievous antics.

Peter’s arch enemy Captain Hook was devilishly well portrayed by ex-Emmerdale star Kurtis Stacey who pulls of evil in a brilliantly charming way.

The comedy influence came from Hook’s henchmen Starkey and Pegleg played by the Harper Brothers and their mop scene with Smee (played by Barnaby) had the audience in tears of laughter.

This year’s Dame - Able Mable played by Charlie Legg - was superbly engaging and had a belter of a singing voice.

Mollie Shellard, another Tees Valley-born cast member, can be immensely proud of her role as Wendy in her first ever professional pantomime season. She more than held her own alongside such a seasoned line-up and brilliantly interacted with Peter.

Special mention also to Barnaby for one of the highlights of each year’s show - when he interacts with young children in the audience who have celebrated a birthday. It’s a mega-cute aww moment each year and never disappoints.

Peter Pan runs until Sunday, January 6. Get a ticket if you still can.

To book and for more information, people can contact 01642 552663 or visit www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk