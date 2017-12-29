Petition set up calling for Bradley Lowery to receive a Knighthood

A petition calling for a posthumous Knighthood for Bradley Lowery has topped more than 1,000 signatures.

The little Sunderland fan died aged six back in July after losing his fight against neuroblastoma cancer.

Bradley Lowery touched the hearts of football fans across the globe and became best friends with former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

He inspired people around the globe as they discovered his story through football and his friendship with former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe, with hundreds of thousands of pounds raised in his name to help other sick children through the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Now a bid to ensure that his legacy of raising awareness of childhood cancer is kept alive has seen a online petition set up calling for the Blackhall youngster to receive a posthumous Knighthood.

The petition has attracted almost 1,200 signatures and will be submitted to the Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, as Knighthoods are not awarde to people who have died on any level, the success of any such petition would require a change in the law.

The petition said: “His courage and smile has brought joy to many thousands of people around the world and highlighted the struggle other children are also having. “He would be Britain’s youngest ever Knight ever and this would be highly likely ever unsurpassed.

“This is a legacy we can leave for him and remember him by.”

Family friend and fundraiser Lynn Murphy said she had signed and shared the petition, saying it was lovely to see that Bradley’s legacy was living on.

She said: “It is wonderful that people are thinking this way, because the impact he has made in his six years on earth, is more than some people make in their lifetime.

“It amazes me that a complete stranger has set this petition up.

“His mum Gemma will be really pleased and overwhelmed, as we don’t think of Bradley being like a celebrity, we just think of him as being a little boy from a mining village.

“So it is very overwhelming.

“People who have never met him have been touched by his story and want to do something nice for the family.

“It would be lovely for him to receive it, although I am not sure if it will happen.

“But it is another thing to add to his legacy.” To sign the petition visit:https://www.change.org/p/theresa-may-mp-sir-bradley-lowery-britain-s-youngest-ever-knight