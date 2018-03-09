Phone app is helping Hartlepool school tackle bullies

A smartphone app is proving to be a success for a school tackling bullying.

High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool has been encouraging students to report their concerns through anonymous app tootoot using their smartphone, tablet or computer.

Michael Brennan, chief executive of tootoot anti-bullying app.

Tootoot is an anti-bullying and safeguarding app that allows young pupils to speak about any concerns or issues they have anonymously and directly to their school.

The school launched the app to pupils in February 2017 and has since successfully resolved 91 cases ranging from friendship and health issues, to bullying and behaviour problems.

According to a recent survey by Ditch the Label, over half of young people in the UK have experienced bullying of some kind, of those who were bullied 37% never told anyone.

Anti-Bullying coordinator at High Tunstall College of Science, Mrs Claire Gunn said: “At High Tunstall College we take bullying very seriously and have a number of measures in place to combat it.

“The tootoot app has been an excellent addition to our safeguarding practices, and extremely useful for reporting bullying. Students can access tootoot 24 hours a day and report any issues to us in confidence.

“Students have really got behind the app and find it tremendously useful, knowing that they can report issues anonymously gives them the confidence to speak up. It fits in very well with the other anti-bullying practices we already have at the school including our anti-bullying team made up of pupil ambassadors who help other pupils to report their concerns, and raise awareness about bullying.”

Michael Brennan, chief executive of tootoot, created the app after his experiences of bullying meant he was too scared to tell his teachers in case the bullies found out.

He said: “With tootoot, students at High Tunstall College are able to speak up about anything that is worrying them, providing them with another way to access the fantastic support available at the college. It’s brilliant to hear that the app is working well in the school.”