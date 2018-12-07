Phone stolen in street robbery

Police have appealed for help after a man's phone was stolen in a daylight street robbery.

Officers are investigating a report of a robbery at some point between 1.20am and 1.50am on Monda in Low Grange Avenue, Billingham, between the shops and Windlestone Road.

The 51-year-old victim was assaulted by two males, who took his mobile phone and made off.

The victim attended the University Hospital of North Tees, complaining of a hand injury, before being released shortly afterwards.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Constable Anthony Wraith from Stockton Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 18220791.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.