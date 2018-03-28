Photo flashback: Hartlepool United’s movers and shakers over the last 50 years

Owners, chairmen, chief executives and leading shareholders.

The titles may change but their responsibilities seldom differ - and usually revolve around grappling with the next financial crisis.

Hartlepool United have had a number of people at their helm during the club’s chequered history.

With Teesside businessman Raj Singh set to clinch a takeover imminently, we look back at the club’s authority figures over the last half century.

As seasoned Victoria Park observers will agree, some have fared better than others and certain reputations have also improved with the benefit of hindsight.