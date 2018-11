With The Globe celebrating becoming the Hartlepool Mail Pub of the Year for the third time in succession, we thought we would pay tribute to town pubs both past and present. Enjoy reminiscing over these pictures? Why not taste another round here.

1. Victoria Hotel Perhaps Hartlepool's most famous pub picture ever. Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, right, with former town boxer Teddy Gardner in the Victoria Hotel in 1959. jpress Buy a Photo

2. Kinghts Where were you when England won rugby's World Cup in 2003? The former Knights bar, in Church Square, perhaps? jpress Buy a Photo

3. The Clansman Remember The Clansman, in Stockton Street, Hartlepool town centre? jpress Buy a Photo

4. King Johns Tavern Who remembers popular landlord Alan Bridges at the town centre Wetherspoons bar? Here he toasts a beer festival back in 2003. jpress Buy a Photo

View more