Photo tribute to Hartlepool United fans’ previous fancy dress parties

There will be plenty of clowning around this weekend when Hartlepool United fans celebrate the club’s final away match of the season in typically colourful fashion.

Scores of Poolies are expected to honour their annual tradition of dressing up in costumes when the team travel to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

This year’s theme is clowns and follows previous guises such as Thunderbirds, Stormtroopers, Oompa Loompas, Penguins, Smurfs, Where’s Wally and mime artists. Phew.

We are sure the travelling army will be up to the task.