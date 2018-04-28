Picture special: Poolie clowns take over Tranmere with laugh out loud costumes

The last away game of the season is always a spectacle for Hartlepool United fans.

And today, dozens donned their baggiest trousers, red noses and giant shoes to join in with this year’s dressing-up theme of clowns.

The clowns supporting Pools.

We caught your fantastic costumes on camera - and you really do look the part.

There was even reason for the travelling clowns to celebrate today’s hard work too, with Pools securing a 2-1 away at Tranmere Rovers. What a result!

Flick through our picture gallery above to see if you can spot yourself or your friends.