Picture special: Remembering Bradley Lowery’s sixth birthday party

Today may seem like a normal Thursday to many of us.

But for one family, it’s a painful reminder of what should have been a celebration of life.

Bradley Lowery, who lost his fight with neuroblastoma cancer last July, would have celebrated his seventh birthday today.

Mum Gemma will be taking part in a skydive in his name at Shotton Airfield, while families across the country remember the courageous youngster who touched thousands of hearts.

For his sixth birthday last year, Bradley’s family and friends hosted an all-out party at Blackhall Cricket Club, which was attended by dozens of supporters, as well as then-Sunderland stars Jermain Defoe and Vito Mannone.

In honour of what is a special day for Bradley’s family, friends and fans across the world, we have put together a picture gallery showcasing the celebrations and smiles at the party last year.

Flick through our pictures above and relive that day, filled with precious memories for all who knew and loved one special little boy from Blackhall.

