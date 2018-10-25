Picture special: TV actors spotted filming for new drama at Hartlepool’s Royal Navy museum

Actors have been taking a break while filming a period costume drama in Hartlepool.

Men and women in various types of 19th Century costumes could be seen around the National Museum of the Royal Navy after a film crew spent two days shooting inside the attraction.

Filming at National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

They were reported to be making Gentleman Jack, a new eight-part BBC drama starring BAFTA award winner Suranne Jones.

Set in 1832, Jones plays Anne Lister, a landowner who got the nickname gentleman Jack for wearing men’s clothes and enjoying activities such as hunting.

The BBC said: “Gentleman Jack is a remarkable and unlikely love story, set in the complex, changing world of Halifax - the cradle of the industrial revolution.

Related content: 13 pictures as ITV crew comes to Hartlepool for drama filming

Filming at National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

“The drama will explore Anne Lister’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals, who will use any dirty tricks they can to bring her down.

“At its heart is Anne’s relationship with her would-be wife, Ann Walker.

“The series has all the warmth, wit, humour and complexity that audiences have come to associate with Sally Wainwright’s writing.”

Other well-known actors who are starring in the programme include Sophie Rundle, from Bodyguard and Peaky Blinders, Game Of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan, Timothy West, Stephanie Cole and Peter Davison.

Writer Sally Wainwright said: “I’m delighted that the story of Anne Lister has attracted such a talented, stand-out cast.

“We also have a wonderful crew on board”.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy was closed to the public yesterday and today for the filming.

It will be open as usual tomorrow.

The museum has been previously used as a location for ITV’s Victoria.

Museum general manager Roslyn Adamson previously said: “We are proud of the museum’s historic attractions and assets, and are often approached for them to be featured on various media platforms, including film and television.

Read more: ITV drama film crew take over Hartlepool tourist attraction

“Film and television tourism is another effective means of boosting revenue by attracting more visitors to the museum site, so we always try, where possible, to seek out relevant opportunities and accommodate these kind of requests.”