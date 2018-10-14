Plan for £190,000 roads programme gets green light to boost safety around Hartlepool schools

A road safety scheme focusing on improving three areas near schools in Hartlepool has been backed by councillors.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood service committee approved plans for a £190,000 safety scheme to improve Owton Manor Lane, Windermere Road/Kendal Road and around Greatham School.

The safety schemes have been selected by analysing accident data and considering factors such as speed survey results, the presence of a school/ playground, and community concerns.

The programme includes a scheme at the ‘pinch point’ of Owton Manor Lane where it adjoins Wynyard Road, which has seen numerous speeding complaints.

Council bosses also said there had been two accidents on the approach to the section and it is close to Manor College of Technology, with the plans hoping to ease traffic and speeding in the area.

The second part of the scheme involves the section of Windermere Road from Kendal Road to Brenda Road which has had speed humps requested by the local residents’ group.

It is also adjacent to Belle Vue Sports Centre and a route to the nearby St. Aidan’s School, so again has higher than average usage by children.

The final part of the scheme focuses on Greatham School, which the council said is one of the few remaining school locations where a safety scheme is yet to be installed.

Concerns have been raised by parents and a scheme is to be developed including crossing measures and road markings.

Council bosses said the aim of the project is to reduce casualties and improve road safety in Hartlepool.

Coun Stephen Akers-Belcher said: “It’s a big safety move and a lot of work has already been done in planning the schemes.

“This comes from a lot of concerns, especially in regards to Owton Manor Lane, from residents and incidents of cars crashing into walls.

“Now let’s get this process started as quickly as we can.”

The council estimates the scheme will cost around £190,000 and will be funded from its local transport plan.

Schemes for Collingwood Road, Kipling Road and Brenda Road have previously been approved at committee, with the Collingwood Road scheme having now been implemented and the other two due to follow.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service