Plan for new war memorial access set for decision after objections from Hartlepool residents

Plans to create three new paths to access a Hartlepool war memorial are recommended to be given the go ahead.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee will make a decision next week on proposals for changes to the Headland war memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

The plans submitted by the council are for three new two-metre wide concrete paths leading to the war memorial to aid access to the site for disabled people.

However, objections have been received from residents raising concerns the development is unnecessary and the money could be better spent.

A letter from Headland Parish Council has also been received objecting to the plans.

It said: “The parish council supports the need to provide access for disabled people.

“However we would like other options formally considered which would provide this access without changing the look of the memorial and gardens which are listed.

“The local residents were concerned children disrespecting the memorial during the year by riding bikes on the path.”

Four letters of objection were received to the plans, although two letters of support were also handed in.

The plans have been backed by Hartlepool armed forces champion Coun Allan Barclay who said the proposal will provide ‘safe access to the memorial at organised ceremonies and all year round’.

A design and access statement on behalf of the council said: “Access is the primary motivator for undertaking the proposed pathway works, with the intent that the site becomes more inclusive for users with mobility issues.

“This is particularly relevant for the memorial services which take place on the site as an increasing number of participants have mobility issues.

“The works are, therefore, intended to facilitate safer access to the site as at present temporary matting is placed over the grassed areas to connect the footway to the memorial.

“Ground conditions can make this area difficult to access using wheelchairs or by person requiring other forms of mobility aids.”

Earlier this year councillors agreed to £77,000 of funding for works to the Headland including a new access to the war memorial in Redheugh Gardens after a row broke out over the proposals.

A report from senior planning officer Helen Heward recommends that the plans are given the go-ahead by councillors on the planning committee.

A decision will be made at the meeting on Wednesday at the Civic Centre from 10am.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service