Planners give the green light to new yoga studio in Hartlepool

Plans for a new yoga studio have been given the green light by council bosses despite concerns over parking.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council last year to convert an empty studio flat in Southburn Terrace into a yoga studio.

However two residents submitted objections over parking concerns in the area stating they already had existing issues due to traffic for nearby Stranton Primary School.

The plans were from yoga teacher Shona Ord who said the site would be occupied by The Banyan Tree Yoga Studio and classes would not be expected to involve more than 12 people.

Council planning officers said talks with the traffic and transport team found there would be no substantial parking issues due to the class times and pupil numbers and approved the proposals.

The plans requested opening hours from Monday to Friday of 11am until 2pm and 4.30pm until 7pm and on Saturday from 10am until noon, in order to avoid school times.

A report from senior planning officer James Blythe said: “It is considered that the proposal is acceptable with respect to the impact on the visual amenity of the application site and the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“The application is considered on balance to be acceptable.”

The applicant said it would take responsibility of ensuring clients do not park in Southburn Terrace and noted on street free unrestricted car parking is available on a number of surrounding road.

They also said the studio would create two jobs and there is the opportunity to bring out of town business into Hartlepool from neighbouring areas such as Stockton, Billingham and Wynyard.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant said: “The proposed business development would bring an empty property back into use.

“Yoga is for everyone regardless of age, race, gender or belief…and supports a healthy lifestyle and it is well documented that yoga helps with mental health and an individual’s overall well-being.

“The proposed development will certainly enhance the local community and supports the local strategy to improve health, social and cultural well-being.”

The two objections received by the council from nearby residents raised concerns the plans would exacerbate existing parking issues.

A Southburn Terrace resident said: “There are parking problems all the time here with the school and the curtain shop.

“I feel that we do not need any more traffic around this area.”

Previously the site was used commercially as a printers and the neighbouring property downstairs and to the right of the site is currently in use as a curtain shop.

