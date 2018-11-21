Planning bosses face more retrospective door proposals in conservation area in Hartlepool

Two sets of retrospective plans for doors and windows in a Hartlepool conservation area have been recommended for rejection by council bosses.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee are set to make a decision on the plans submitted for Grade II listed properties in Regent Street in the Headland Conservation Area.

This comes after Evolution Training, based at 27 Scarborough Street, had a retrospective application for a replacement door rejected and the new door branded ‘crude and not in keeping’ with the Church Street Conservation Area earlier this year.

The firm’s previous door had been smashed by a car in February and the company is currently appealing after enforcement action was taken.

The retrospective plans for a replacement door at 5 Regent Street and front door, frame and uPVC windows at 21 Regent Street have been recommended for refusal by planning bosses.

Hartlepool Civic Society has hit out at the number of retrospective applications submitted for ‘inappropriate’ building alterations and urged the council to not stand for them.

A statement said: “We feel that yet again, we have another retrospective application of an inappropriate replacement to a listed property when residents must be aware of the listed status of their properties in conservation areas.

“It seems many applicants pick doors, etc from showrooms or catalogues without any reference to the situation in which they are to be situated – which are just not in keeping with their properties.

“It is becoming imperative that consideration should be given to avoid these situations or important and significant conservation areas will be at risk.”

Plans for 5 Regent Street are for the former timber panelled door and frame to be replaced with a black composite door and uPVC frame.

The plans for 21 Regent Street also involve a former timber door to the front of the property being replaced with a blue composite door and white uPVC frame, along with the installation of white uPVC windows.

However despite the concerns two letters of support have been given backing the plans.

One said: “We look at the door of No. 5 Regent Street and there is no problem with it.

“It is a big improvement to some of the wooden doors in the street.”

A report by planning officer James Blythe has recommended both retrospective applications are refused.

It said: “It is considered the development detracts from the character and appearance of the Grade II listed buildings.”

A decision will be made by the planning committee on Wednesday at its meeting at the Civic Centre at 10am.

