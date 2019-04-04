Plans approved for new dog grooming salon in Hartlepool

Plans for a new dog grooming salon near Hartlepool Marina have been given the green light by planning bosses.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to open a dog grooming salon and canine hydrotherapy pool at the former Peppers Bar and Grill on Navigation Point in Hartlepool.

Officers at the council planning department have now granted permission for the plans to go ahead.

The site will be called ‘Pedigree Cuts’ and be open 9am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and would bring in four full-time and two part-time jobs.

A planning statement submitted by applicant Adam Barkley states the development will benefit the marina area.

It said: “We believe that our proposed development will be beneficial to existing bars and restaurants as our business operates an appointment system that means on any operating day, between 15-25 customers will visit our facility.

“Many customers will need to “kill time” for 90-120 minutes meaning that they could be recommended to visit one of the neighbouring cafes etc.

“Also being a day-time business, our proposal will not add to any night time noise issues.

“As well as the appointment system, being so close to a popular dog walking route (along sea wall towards Seaton) we would also be able to offer a “walk in” service for dog baths.”

The plans are set to feature a hydrotherapy pool towards the back of the salon to offer health benefits for dogs.

The applicant added the proposals will not require any external alterations to the existing structure of the shop, with the exception of decoration to the existing front.

Internally the only changes will be the erection of several stud partition walls to segregate the dog grooming and hydrotherapy areas.

No objections were submitted to the council against the plans prior to them being passed.

Navigation Point, beside Hartlepool Marina, is already home to a number of restaurants such as Casa Del Mar, Agora and Spices.

Bars already located at the site include Bar 31, The Black Olive and Wallis & Co.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service