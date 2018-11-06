Plans approved to turn former Hartlepool community centre into foot care clinic

Plans have been approved to convert a former community centre into a private health clinic focusing on foot care.

Earlier this year proposals were submitted to convert a building in Brierton Lane in Hartlepool, which used to be home to The Heart Community Centre, into a podiatry clinic.

The application, submitted by Leighton Snook, is to run a practice at the site looking at caring for patients with foot problems.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department has now approved the plans for the unit at Brierton Shops considering them acceptable in line with local policies.

A report from planning officer James Blythe said: “It is not considered that the change of use will not have a detrimental impact upon the existing street scene or the character of the area.

“It is considered that the proposal is acceptable with respect to the impact on the visual amenity of the application site and the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

Mr Snook and his partner currently run a similar site and are now looking to expand.

A description of the proposal said: “We are currently underway purchasing the property unit 4 Brierton Lane which has been sat empty for some months.

“We will be using the premises as a private health practice – my partner is a registered health professional carrying out podiatry.

“We are currently renting a site elsewhere in Hartlepool and are aiming to expand the business to a larger site, of which we shall own.

“This new site will have three registered podiatrists working from it providing a service.

“Myself and my partner are both mid-twenties and this is our biggest business venture yet.”

The site will be able to open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am until 2pm on Saturdays, with no working hours on Sundays or bank holidays.

Three members of staff are expected to carry out treatments simultaneously at the site.

There is also the possibility for them to provide care home visits and home visits.

At the facility, patients will be privately seated on specialised treatment chairs.

Actions carried out directly on patients by the service typically include; hard skin issues, corns, verrucas, calluses, nail care including ingrown toenails, and general foot problems.

The building was also previously home to Manor West Youth Project and offices.

Owners of nearby properties and ward councillors were notified of the application and no objections were received.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service