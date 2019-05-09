Plans for electric car charging points at retail park

Plans have been submitted to install two electric car charging points at a retail park in Hartlepool.

The proposals by Martin Miles from Engenie, who specialise in the charging points, are to install two rapid car chargers, each capable of serving two electrical vehicles, within the Vision Retail Park car park off Marina Way.

The move will involve converting five existing car parking bays into four electric vehicle charging bays.

The installation also includes stainless steel protective bollards and signs along with bay markings.

A design and access statement on behalf of the applicant states the plans could potentially be part of a wider scheme to increase electric vehicle use.

It said: “The installation is one of the first in a potential wider programme of introducing EVRC [electrical vehicle rapid charging] car parks around the country.

“The EVRC’s will facilitate rapid charging in a convenient and accessible location thereby supporting the increased use of electric vehicles.

“The units are designed to provide flexibility to support charging of current and future generation electric vehicles.”

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service