Plans for new bike lockers as part of drive to encourage cycling in Hartlepool

Plans for 10 new bike lockers across two sites in Hartlepool have been submitted aiming to encourage cycling in the area.

Proposals have been submitted by staff at Hartlepool Borough Council for eight cycle lockers outside Mill House Leisure Centre for staff and members of the public.

There have also been plans submitted for two cycle lockers at the Burn Road depot in Hartlepool.

The lockers will look to protect bikes from becoming the subject of theft and allow people to lock them up safely and securely.

There will also be a competition to create a design for the lockers outside the Mill House Leisure Centre, which will involve The Northern School of Art.

A planning statement on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council officer Tony Davison, who submitted the plans, said they want to get more people cycling in the area.

It said: “The reason for doing this is to provide secure and lockable cycle storage where staff and members of the public will be able to secure their bikes and associated equipment safely.

“This will be important as cycles, and parts on the cycle can be expensive and easily exposed to petty crime and theft.

“The wider intention is to support sustainable and active travel to the leisure centre by providing suitable facilities for cycling.

“The project will be supported by incentive campaigns to encourage more people to cycle, similar to those that have been undertaken for Brierton Sports Centre.”

The steel cycle lockers will each be 750mm wide x 1850mm long and height 1280mm and have a two-point locking mechanism.

The lockers will have a door which should protect against sudden flash flooding and will be free draining should water seep into them.

Letters have been handed out to neighbouring properties for both plans and no comments or objections have been received.

A decision will be made on the plans by the council planning committee in the coming months.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service