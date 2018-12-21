Plans for new bike lockers in Hartlepool get the green light to encourage cycling

Plans for 10 new bike lockers across two sites in Hartlepool to encourage cycling in the town have been been approved.

Proposals were submitted earlier this year by staff at Hartlepool Borough Council for eight cycle lockers outside Mill House Leisure Centre for staff and members of the public earlier this year.

Mill House Leisure Centre, Hartlepool.

There was also plans for two cycle lockers at the Burn Road depot in Hartlepool.

Council planning bosses have now given both proposals the go-ahead, with no objections submitted to the plans.

The lockers will look to protect bikes from becoming the subject of theft and allow people to lock them up safely and securely.

There will also be a competition to create a design for the lockers outside the Mill House Leisure Centre, which will involve The Northern School of Art.

A planning statement on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council officer Tony Davison, who submitted the plans, said they want to get more people cycling in the area.

It said: “The reason for doing this is to provide secure and lockable cycle storage where staff and members of the public will be able to secure their bikes and associated equipment safely.

“This will be important as cycles, and parts on the cycle can be expensive and easily exposed to petty crime and theft.

“The wider intention is to support sustainable and active travel to the leisure centre by providing suitable facilities for cycling.

“The project will be supported by incentive campaigns to encourage more people to cycle, similar to those that have been undertaken for Brierton Sports Centre.”

The steel cycle lockers will each be 750mm wide x 1850mm long and height 1280mm and have a two-point locking mechanism.

The lockers will have a door which should protect against sudden flash flooding and will be free draining should water seep into them.

A planning report from officer James Blythe said: “The application is considered to be acceptable with respect to the relevant material planning considerations and is considered to be in accordance with the relevant policies of the adopted Hartlepool Local Plan 2018.”

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service