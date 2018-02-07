Plans for new homes on derelict vandal-hit site in Hartlepool

Plans are in the pipeline to redevelop a derelict site in Hartlepool for new housing.

Developer, the G Leisure Group has submitted planning applications to allow 18 new homes to be built off Owton Manor Lane.

The site is a plot of land known as the Manor House that has been derelict for a number of years near Manor Community Academy.

Over the last 18 months, the developer has been preparing the plans which are now with Hartlepool Borough Council and are pending a decision.

A design and access statement prepared for the scheme states: “The development has the ability to become a modern residential community whilst retaining a congruence with the surrounding locality.

“Both the client and development team are well placed to deliver a holistic solution for the site that accords fully with the aims and aspirations of Hartlepool Borough Council.

“The proposed development site houses derelict buildings and is sandwiched between residential properties with the local school beyond.

“The Manor House property currently occupies the large plot, which has been derelict and subject to vandalism for a number of years.”

A previous planning application for the site was submitted in November 2016, but later withdrawn.

The new scheme seeks to demolish existing buildings on the land and put up a mix of single storey and two storey buildings of two, and three bedroom homes.

The design statement added: “We very much feel that the proposed mix of house types achieves an appropriate balance, with each dwelling having their own private garden space to the rear of properties.

“The development has been designed to have an attractive frontage to Owton Manor Lane, whilst remaining dwellings face inward in response to the site constraints.”

Each home would have private off road parking, with all but four having space for two vehicles.

The public can comment on the scheme before the council makes a decision at www.hartlepool.gov.uk on the Search for a Planning Application page.

Enter the application number H/2017/0654.