Plans for new housing site in Hartlepool submitted by developer

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for a site featuring eight new homes to be built in Worset Lane.

The plans from Stephen Litherland at Acland Homes Ltd & Leebell Developments Ltd aim to bring in new houses to the area and the applicant said he is hopeful the council will back the plans.

The land is currently a vacant field and is not designated for any particular use on the Hartlepool Local Plan.

Parking for up to four vehicles will be available for each plot should plans be approved.

A design and access statement from the applicant said: “The general appearance of the site (being residential in nature) will not appear out of context in what is primarily a residential area.

“There is sufficient space between each of the plots along with sufficient spacing between the existing and proposed development so as not to impact on the privacy and amenity of both existing and proposed dwellings.”

A decision will be made on the plans by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department later this year.

If approved, further applications will need to be submitted listing details of each individual home.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service