Plans lodged to build 189 homes on Hartlepool industrial estate

Plans to transform part of a Hartlepool industrial estate with almost 200 new homes and business space have been lodged.

The Homes and Communities Agency has submitted a planning application seeking approval from council chiefs in principle for the development on the Oaksway Industrial Estate in West View.

Land at Oaksway Industrial Estate, that is planned for housing and industrial development. Picture by FRANK REID

It comprises proposals for 189 homes plus up to 23,400 square metres of business uses.

The Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) is the non-departmental public body that funds new affordable housing in England.

It says the estate has been actively marketed by the HCA and previous owners, but has not had any firm interest or development for empty plots for over 30 years.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicants states: “The overarching vision is to rejuvenate this disused site and close gaps in the urban form, creating a desirable and high-quality residential and employment development.

“Development ensures a strong future for the site, reducing issues of maintenance and management and increasing perceptions of change and regeneration in the wider area.

“The masterplan sets a framework for a new high quality and sustainable housing development on the site with retention of plots for future employment development.”

Agents for the applicants state the proposals been designed to create an “attractive and distinctive place to live” with a mix of high-quality family homes, provide green space for leisure and recreation, and contribute to sustainable development.

A mix of two, three and four bedroom houses are proposed to be built in three phases.

They include terraced, detached and semi-detached homes with up to 15% affordable housing able to accommodate around 400 people on the 16.3 hectare site.

Supporting documentation adds: “The masterplan includes elements of employment development, providing a sustainable land use mix and allowing for work opportunities close to new homes.”

The site is currently allocated for employment by Hartlepool Borough Council.

But the HCA says that in addition to it not being able to attract tenants despite marketing, neither has the council despite promotion of the site as a Local Enterprise Zone for renewable energy and advanced engineering since August 2011.

In August, the Homes and Community Agency held a consultation event for the local community in the Rovers Quoit Sports & Social Club.

It says feedback received has been used to shape the proposals.

The council aims to make a decision by early March.

People can view and comment on the application at the planning section of the council website at www.hartlepool.gov.uk under the reference number H/2017/0634.