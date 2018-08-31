Plans submitted for first phase of Waterfront regeneration project

Plans have been submitted for the first phase of the Hartlepool Waterfront regeneration project.

Hartlepool Borough Council announced earlier this year it intended to transform the former Jacksons Landing site and surrounding area as part of the landmark project.

Former Jacksons Landing site. Picture Hartlepool Borough Council.'

A planning application for ‘phase one’ of the project has now been submitted by the council which includes the creation of a public area, lighting and street furniture.

The long-term plan for the council is to develop the Hartlepool Waterfront as a landmark destination with a mix of civic, cultural, leisure and visitor attractions.

A design statement from the council said the first phase is to set the scene for the work to come.

It said: “A key element of the public realm is that it provides a catalyst to change on the site, encouraging public use of the area in advance of future development which is intended to provide enhanced leisure, recreation and tourism opportunities.

“The public realm is intended to provide the setting to future development on the Waterfront site, including an open air events space.

“The Waterfront is Hartlepool Borough Council’s key development site on the marina and is a core element of the town’s regeneration programme. “

A joint meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Finance and Policy and Regeneration Services Committees previously agreed to allocate £1.445 million from the authority’s regeneration schemes budget for the project.

A public consultation was held into the plans earlier this year, with the results largely positive.

Out of 266 people around 82% said proposals to create a seating and landscaped area would enhance the area and encourage more people to visit the site.

The council said further planning applications would have to be put in for more development at the site, such as the potential events area.

Council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher also said last month two hotel operators were looking to bid to open a 4* facility at the site.

The site is currently derelict having being temporary used as a temporary events area from 2015-2016.

Prior to this the site use was home to Jackson’s Landing Factory Shopping Outlet from 1994 to 2004.

The site has subsequently been used as the venue for the Waterfront Festival as well as a range of other events and activities.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service