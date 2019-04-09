Plans submitted for new training facilities for Cleveland Fire Brigade headqaurters in Hartlepool

Cleveland Fire Brigade has submitted plans for new training facilities at its Hartlepool headquarters to help provide ‘the best possible level of service to the community’.

The proposals have been submitted for new training structures and facilities to be built at the Cleveland Fire Brigade headquarters at the Queens Meadow Business Park off Stockton Road in Hartlepool.

The proposals include a chemical rig training structure, compartment fire behaviour training units, and storage facilities for decommissioned vehicles and other materials.

The proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department, which will rule on whether they should be given the go-ahead.

A design and access statement for the plans submitted on behalf of Cleveland Fire Brigade say the new facilities would enable vital training and storage to take place.

It said: “The new equipment will provide essential training facilities for the fire brigade.

“In order for the fire service to continue to provide the best possible level of service to the community it is essential that regular and realistic training can be carried out in controlled conditions.

“The general design of the proposed development is driven by the training needs of the Fire Brigade.

“The structures and training units are so designed to provide for realistic, functional and durable training opportunities.”

The proposed development will add to the existing training facilities currently at the site, which include a ‘fire house’ and highway simulations.

The purpose of the petro-chemical rig training structure included in the plan is to simulate typical hazards which would be found within a petro-chemical processing plant.

The training structure will comprise of a structural steel frame along with associated open grate walkways, handrails, pipework and various simulation props.

Meanwhile the compartment fire behaviour training units would allow firefighters to assess conditions in a compartment and make decisions on whether to undertake firefighting in the unit, and respond appropriately.

All equipment would be located within the existing designated ‘training zone’ area of the overall site.

The training facilities will add to the existing Cleveland Fire Brigade ‘training and technical hub’ which opened in 2016 at Queens Meadow Business Park, Hartlepool.

It replaced the fire brigade’s previous base at the site which fire chiefs said was no longer viable and that repairs would have cost several million pounds.

