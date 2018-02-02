Plans to be discussed for 93-bed care home that could create 100 jobs

Plans have been resubmitted to build a new care home in Hartlepool that could create dozens of jobs.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning chiefs granted permission to Prestige Group to create a 93-bed home on land off Merlin Way on the town’s Bishop Cuthbert estate in May 2016.

Work never started as the scheme was withdrawn by the applicant.

But the site has recently been acquired on behalf of the applicant, enabling the project to be reactivated.

A fresh planning application has now been made by P & R Construction to Hartlepool Borough Council.

It is for a two and three-storey building and it is said the development would create around 100 jobs.

A design and access statement outlining the development states: “To provide appropriate residential and care environments for specific groups of people different types of accommodation and management are necessary.

“For these reasons the internal planning provides a variety of possible arrangements all served by central ‘hotel’ style services.

“The present economic climate imposes severe financial challenges on the commissioning and delivery of social and nursing care services.

“It is even more essential, therefore, that these services are provided effectively and efficiently, with respect for the privacy and dignity of the residents.”

As well as accommodation for 93 residents, other proposed facilities include day rooms, a hairdressing salon, central kitchen and laundry and staff facilities.

The application it would provide about 70 full time and 30 part time jobs for local people, including care workers, administrators, nurses, cooks, cleaners and maintenance staff, in addition to construction jobs while it is being built over 12 to 18 months.

The developer says most staff would be recruited from the local area.

The design and access statement added: “The site was selected based on its size, location and surrounding development and to meet identified demand for the proposed services.

“The developer, operator and constructor is the Prestige Group, which already has a significant portfolio of similar establishments, regulated by the Care Quality Commission.”

The council hopes to make a decision by mid April.

People can comment on the application at www.gov.uk. Look for the application number H/2018/0017 on the ‘Search for a Planning Application’ page.