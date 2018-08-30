Plans to convert former bingo arcade into cafe

Plans have been submitted to convert a former bingo hall and amusement arcade which has fallen into a ‘poor state of repair’ into a cafe.

Proposals sent to Hartlepool Borough Council look to convert the site, on The Front in Seaton Carew, into a cafe bar providing ‘high quality food and drinks’.

The application from the Unwin Group states the new venue will have a range of different snacks and pizzas.

These would also be accompanied by a wide selection of wines, beers and cocktails.

Four full-time and five part-time jobs would be created if plans were to be given the go-ahead.

A Design Access Statment from planning agent Collaborative Design state the plans will improve the ‘derelict’ building for the benefit of the area.

It said: “The existing property currently is in a poor state of repair.

“The previous use of the building was bingo hall/amusement arcade.

“The application invloves stripping out the fixture/fittings and converting into a cafe bar.

“We feel that there is a real gap in the market for a modern cafe bar in this area of the town, which will provide customers with high quality food and drinks with a contemporary casual ambaince.”

‘Very subtle’ works are also proposed to the elevations of the building.

The property is situated within the Seaton Conservation Area but the applicant said the works to eleveations are a ‘necessity to the future use of the building’.

On street parking adjacent to the venue will remain as it is, as will deliveries to the site.

Currently no objections have been received by the council however residents nearby have been consulted on the plans.

People can also view the plans at the council’s website by searching under the Planning Portal section for application number H/2018/0270 and submit comments online.

A decision will be made on the plans by Hartlepool Council planning department over the next few months.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service