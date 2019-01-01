Plans to create new yoga studio in empty Hartlepool flat

Plans have been launched to create a new yoga studio that is looking to bring an empty property back into community use.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to convert an empty studio flat in Southburn Terrace into a yoga studio.

However two residents have submitted objections over parking concerns in the area.

The plans are by yoga teacher Shona Ord who said the site would be occupied by The Banyan Tree Yoga Studio and classes would not be expected to involve more than 12 people.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant said: “The proposed business development would bring an empty property back into use.

“It will encourage social interaction and meetings between people that otherwise would not come into contact due to the popularity of yoga across a diverse mix of people.

“Yoga is for everyone regardless of for example age, race, gender or belief.

“Yoga supports a healthy lifestyle and it is well documented that yoga helps with mental health and an individual’s overall well-being.

“The proposed development will certainly enhance the local community and supports the local strategy to improve health, social and cultural well-being.”

The plans request opening hours from Monday to Friday of 11am until 2pm and 4.30pm until 7pm and on Saturday from 10am until noon in order to avoid school times.

The studio would also create a minimum of two full-time jobs.

The yoga studio said it would take responsibility of ensuring that clients do not park in Southburn Terrace and noted on street free unrestricted car parking is available on a number of roads surrounding the site.

The application said there is also the opportunity to bring out of town business into Hartlepool from neighbouring areas such as Stockton, Billingham and Wynyard.

However two objections have been received by the council from nearby residents who raised concerns over parking issues.

A Northampton Walk resident said: “We have enough problems with the school (Stranton Primary School) and parking.

“I am a carer and I’m in and out of our property at all times and can never get parked near my home.”

A Southburn Terrace resident said: “There are parking problems all the time here with the school and the curtain shop.

“I feel that we do not need any more traffic around this area.”

Previously the site was used commercially as a printers and the neighbouring property downstairs and to the right of the site is currently in use as a curtain shop.

The council planning department is expected to make a decision on the plans early next year.

