Plans to make Hartlepool park ‘jewel in the crown’

A Hartlepool park is to get a range of new play equipment after winning the approval of councillors.

Rossmere Park will benefit from a new interactive football goal wall, zip line, climbing net, swing, benches and court.

Existing play equipment in the park will be replaced after approval was given by Hartlepool Borough Council’s planing committee.

The interactive football goal wall comprises a number of electronic panels that react when they are struck by a ball depending on the direction and speed.

It includes a range of games that can be played by children on their own or in teams.

It will be located in the new court and surrounded by a fence measuring approximately 10ft-high 36ft-wide to keep balls in the area.

Fens and Rossmere ward councillor Jim Lindridge spoke in favour of the works which he said would form the first phase of a redevelopment of the park.

He said: “This is a tremendous asset for the area and the town and I believe this will be the second jewel in the crown with Ward Jackson Park.”

Coun Lindridge added: “I believe it’s been a long time coming. It is the fruition of a lot of hard work getting funds.

“This is an exciting time and a thriving redevelopment here. I think it will enhance the health and wellbeing and improve the quality of life of both young and old.

“I think this will be a great social amenity for all the town’s folk with potential to develop further leisure opportunities for fishing in the pond.”

Councillor Shane Moore said Rossmere’s ward councillors and the Friends of Rossmere Park group had worked hard to bring the plans to fruition.

He said: “I’m more than happy to support this application.”

Four letters raising a number of concerns were sent to the council from local residents.

They queried whether balls could end up on the road and disagreed with the removal of swings to be replaced with one basket swing.

Others questioned the level of security in the park and said the park’s toilets are too far away from the play equipment.

Coun Lindridge said he was satisfied the height of the fence was sufficient.

Councillor Rob Cook, chair of the committee asked if there were plans to deter parking on Balmoral Road.

Mike Blair, the council’s highways manager, said there was nothing in place, but it would be looked at if it became an issue later.