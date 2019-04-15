Plans to turn ‘anti-social’ former Hartlepool pub site into 12 apartments

Plans have been submitted to turn a former pub in Hartlepool - branded a ‘haven for anti-social behaviour’ -into 12 apartments.

Proposals have been sent to Hartlepool Borough Council to convert The Goldmine, in Catcote Road, into a dozen one bedroom apartments.

The application has been submitted by Knock Properties Ltd, who say that currently the site is a ‘haven’ for anti-social behaviour, which the new development would aim to stop.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant states how the development could benefit the area.

It said: “The property itself is currently a haven for anti-social behaviour and the rear courtyard is an easy accessible place for the intrusion and breaking and entering that is currently taking place.

“The police have been called out on numerous occasions to the property which will be diminished following this proposal.

“The property will benefit the surrounding area from 360 degrees natural surveillance.”

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant also states they hope the proposals will be in keeping with the existing character of buildings in the area and revitalise the property.

It said: “The scheme has been prepared with great care and detail to the immediate surrounding areas and also the potential future occupiers.

“The objective of the submission is to provide a sensitive revitalisation proposal that connects to the established local community.

“The re-development has been sympathetically designed to reinstate the traditional architectural character of the area and sit comfortably within the surrounding area.

“The units are designed to meet or exceed current space standards size for one bedroom, one person living accommodation with a shower room.”

It also states they believe the development could provide a boost to the business of shops on nearby Wynyard Road.

If approved 10 of the apartments would be situated on the ground floor, with two upstairs via a new staircase.

The plans state two car parking spaces would be created, adding to the existing 10 spaces, while there would also be 10 spaces to store bikes.

To date one objection has been received raising concerns of the type of people the development could attract and its proximity to nearby Rossmere Primary School.

It said: “We have a concern that one bedroom apartments are often used to house single people who may have issues with offending, substance misuse etc.

“It will not be a housing project for families.

“The front of the premises overlooks the school playground which could potentially put children at risk of witnessing anti-social behaviour.”

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0068.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service