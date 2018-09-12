Plans to turn former community centre into private health practice

Plans have been submitted to convert a former community centre into a private health clinic focusing on foot care.

Proposals have been submitted to convert a building Brierton Lane in Hartlepool, which used to be home to The Heart Community Centre, into a podiatry clinic.

The application, submitted by Leighton Snook, is to run a practice at the site looking at caring for patients with foot problems.

He said he and his partner currently run a similar site and are now looking to expand.

A description of the proposal said: “We are currently underway purchasing the property unit 4 Brierton Lane which has been sat empty for some months.

“We will be using the premises as a private health practice – my partner is a registered health professional carrying out podiatry.

“We are currently renting a site elsewhere in Hartlepool and are aiming to expand the business to a larger site, of which we shall own.

“This new site will have three registered podiatrists working from it providing a service.

“Myself and my partner are both mid-twenties and this is our biggest business venture yet.”

If proposals are given the go-ahead three members of staff could be carrying out treatments simultaneously at the site.

There is also the possibility for them to provide care home visits and home visits.

If plans are approved patients would be privately seated on specialised treatment chairs at the site.

Actions carried out directly on patients by the service typically include; hard skin issues, corns, verrucas, calluses, nail care including ingrown toenails, and general foot problems.

The building was also previously home to Manor West Youth Project and offices.

Owners of nearby properties and ward councillors have been notified of the application.

Anyone with any comments or objections can submit them by visiting the Hartlepool Borough Council online planning portal and searching for application H/2018/0323.

A decision is expected to be made by the planning committee later this year.