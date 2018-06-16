Plans unveiled for Armed Forces Day events in Hartlepool

A popular event commemorating Armed Forces Day and Headland Heritage Day is returning to Hartlepool next month.

The family friendly event – which last year attracted more than 5,000 visitors – will take place on Saturday, July 7.

Organised by the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group and the Hartlepool Headland Local History Group, with support from Hartlepool Borough Council, a whole host of family friendly attractions will be on offer.

The highlight of the event – which is sponsored by Seymour Civil Engineering, Liberty Steel and Hart Biologicals – will be a parade involving the 3rd Battalion The Rifles, local Cadets and Ex-Servicemen’s Associations and an Air Cadet band.

The parade will commence at 1pm from Manners Street – near St Hilda’s Church – and in honour of the RAF centenary the Heugh Battery gun will also be fired.

On the day – which takes place between 11am and 4.30pm – there will also be a fun fair, a variety of stalls, face painting, and historic re-enactments.

Mike Facchini, chairman of the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group, said: “Hartlepool has a long and proud tradition of supporting the Armed Forces and we really hope people will turn out in force to support this important event.

“It is so important we do all we can to show we value the important contribution of the Armed Forces in keeping us all safe.

“There really is something for everyone to enjoy at the event.”

Kevin Byrne, managing director at Seymour Civil Engineering, said: “Seymour is very conscious of the local community and as we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, we wanted to recognise the milestone in a way that would bring benefit to Hartlepool, the town that Seymour has been rooted in since its start back in 1978.

“We looked at all kinds of outlets to do so, and the Armed Forces Day, which coincides with Seymour’s official anniversary date in the summer, seemed like the perfect event.

“As proud engineers we have always had a strong allegiance to the Royal Engineers and all mechanical corps within the regiments and having the opportunity to give back to those who have served before, are serving now, and will serve in the future is very special.”

For further information, contact joan.stevens@hartlepool.gov.uk or call 01429 284466.