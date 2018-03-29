Plastic washed up in Hartlepool has been turned into thought-provoking artwork

Six artists are showcasing their work in a new exhibition at Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Called Latest Edition, it features the work of three regionally based artists alongside three more established ones.

Diane Watson

The exhibition focuses on the creation of new work connected to the North East - and includes ceramics, printmaking, textiles, photography and sculpture.

It opened in the venue’s Apse Gallery section on Saturday and is free.

One of the artists, Diane Watson, says her work is inspired by the North East coastline and is made out of a range of plastic items washed up on Seaton Carew beach.

Diane said: “The hope is that my work will connect with people, and encourage them to think about the way they use and dispose of plastic in the environment.”

She is one of three up and coming artists along with Carol Devey-Haughton and Becki Harper who have received a bursary, developed in partnership with Festival of Thrift, to work alongside more established artists to create new work and be mentored.

Ashley Landsbury, cultural officer (Arts & Exhibitions) at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We are delighted that these incredibly talented artists, born and bred in the Tees Valley, have been given this thoroughly deserved opportunity to showcase their body of work by Navigator North.

“Admission to the exhibition is free to all so we really hope people will come along and show their support to these local artists as well as explore the beautiful artist-designed gifts that will be available to buy.”

The exhibition runs until May 26.