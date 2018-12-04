Plea for Hartlepool firms to help families with Christmas jumpers fun

It is almost that time of year when workplaces ditch their usual uniforms for one day and staff don festive jumpers.

This year a Hartlepool charity and town business are calling on more to join in the spirit and raise money for a good cause.

For the last two years, local businesses including staff at town energy firm Utility Alliance have used the day to raise money for family support charity Changing Futures North East, based on the Headland.

This year Utility Alliance and Changing Futures have teamed up to urge more businesses to join in Christmas jumper day on Friday, December 14, for the charity and help make a difference to Hartlepool families.

Jess Watson, communications and partnerships officer at Changing Futures North East, said: “Christmas time can have a huge strain on families from feeling financial pressures to feeling isolated.

“The event is a real chance for local businesses to really make a difference in a family’s life, especially the children’s.”

Last year the event raised over £800 with Utility Alliance, based on Hartlepool Marina, raising the most amount of money and looking fantastic in their festive knits.

Utility Alliance PR and marketing assistant Amy Cowan said: “It was good to take part last year and we were delighted to be the highest collectors in the town out of all the businesses, we encourage all the businesses in Hartlepool to get behind it.

“It’s a fantastic cause and it’s a good laugh!”

The money raised through the jumper day helps Changing Futures reach more children and families in conflict and support them to achieve positive changes in their lives through a range of projects they deliver.

Martin Todd, deputy CEO at Changing Futures North East, added: “It’s been fantastic to have Utility Alliance on board for the second year running, we hope that this year we raise even more for the local community.”

A £2 donation per jumper is requested.

Any businesses that would like to get involved are asked to contact Jess Watson on (01429) 891 444.