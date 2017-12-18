Plea to help poorly Hartlepool youngster’s battle against mystery condition

The family of a Hartlepoool youngster battling a mystery condition are hoping the community will rally round to help him in his fight for independence.

At just three years old, life has already been a struggle for little Antoni Wrona.

Paulina Wrona with son Antoni as she gives him physio.

The tot, from West View, was born with an undiagnosed developmental condition causing him mobility and communication problems.

The youngster, who requires around-the-clock care, is undergoing private hour-long physiotherapy sessions two to three times a week at in Greatham, to give him a fighting chance for proper development once doctors agree on a diagnosis.

But the cost of such physiotherapy sessions is adding up for parents Paulina Wrona and her husband, Bartlomiej Wrona, who are struggling to pay for the sessions each week.

Now Paulina, 24, has launched a Go Fund Me Page and hopes that kind-hearted members of the public will rally round to help raise £5,000 to pay for future sessions.

Paulina Wrona son Antoni as she gives him physio.

She said: “We haven’t had a diagnosis yet, but he has developmental problems which means that he can’t walk, as his legs don’t work and he can’t speak at all.

“There were no problems when he was born, but at around three or four months old I noticed that he wasn’t developing properly.

“He didn’t play with toys and his hand was in a fist.

“I took him to the doctors when he was about six moths old and at the University Hospital of North Tees he underwent tests.

Antoni Wrona.

“Then when he was one-year-old he underwent an MRI scan, but there was no diagnosis at all, although doctors think it could be a genetic problem.

“We are now waiting for him to have a second MRI scan in the New Year.”

Paulina was told that her son’s high muscle tone has caused her son’s hand to be in a fist and so the family hope their weekly physiotherapy sessions - which involve hydrotherapy - will combat his overall muscle tension to improve his mobility.

They hope the sessions will help him to learn how to sit and even walk in the future to enable Antoni to become as independent as possible.

Paulina’s sister-in-law, Magdalena Gwara, 31, added: “We don’t know how long he will need the physiotherapy for but he has been doing it for two years now.

“We have family in Poland so we are hoping to go over there so he can have a weeks holiday there to undergo hydrotherapy as it is more intense.

“We just want to get the word out there to raise some funds.”

Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/physiotherapy-session-for-my-son