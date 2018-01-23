Plea to keep digging deep as Pools fund nears £75,000

A Hartlepool United fan has urged people to continue to give to a fund to help the club out of its financial crisis.

Rachel Cartwright, who launched the online crowdfunding appeal, has appealed to supporters to give what they can until a new buyer for the club is found.

An incredible £74,000 has been raised on the page at JustGiving.com since Rachel started it around two weeks ago.

She created it after reports Hartlepool United needed to find £200,000 by January 25 to avoid the immediate threat of administration.

Rachel said: “The response has been phenomenal, I never expected anything like it, with fans all over the world, not just Pools fans, coming together to help support the cause.

“The page will be up and running a little bit longer as there are still quite a few collections to be added to the total.”

Rachel has been in touch with a solicitor with regards to overseeing how the money will be used by the club.

She added: “As of yet no take over has been announced so we all need to keep doing our bit for the club and raise as much funds as we can.

“Come on Pools we can do this.”

It is understood the club has the money to cover the wages of staff and players this month.

The money donated to the site along with revenue from Saturday’s sell-out game and other community activities, should boost the club while the search for a new owner continues.

Fans are hoping for positive news this week on the takeover front after it emerged a Hartlepool-born businessman was to hold talks with the club hierarchy.

To donate to the page go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub

It comes as Hartlepool United Supporters Trust has announced some changes to the make-up of its board.

Founding member John McQue has resigned while Richard Ward has been co-opted onto the trust board.

Recognising the work of John, the trust said in a statement: “We would like to place on the record our immense gratitude for the work he had done for HUST in the last few years.

“John was a founding father of the Trust, and instrumental in having Victoria Park declared an Asset of Community Value.

“This protection ensures that the football ground cannot be sold by the council without fans being notified, and having the right to counter bid for it.”

In recent weeks, Richard Ward has been busy liaising with press on behalf of the trust during the dramatic developments at Pools and worked closely with Supporters Direct, the national body that helps supporter trusts.