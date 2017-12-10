Police and fire service team up to launch initial inquiries into Wesley nightclub blaze

Police and fire officers will team up to establish whether the fire which tore through the former Wesley building was started on purpose.

The fire in the former nightclub and church in Wesley Square began at around 8.30pm yesterday, with two appliances from Stranton and a hydraulic platform from Saltburn called in to fight the blaze.

Firefighters carry out a check of the building's roof today.

Crews returned today at 8.20am after the roof collapsed.

A structural engineer is expected to carry out an assessment today to establish whether the building is safe for investigators to enter.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "We are working with the fire service to determine whether the fire is suspicious or not."

She added officers will remain at the scene to ensure people keep a safe distance from the building, with the roads to remain closed until it is declared safe.

Anyone with information which could help police can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The roof of the building collapsed earlier today following last night's blaze.