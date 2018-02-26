Police appeal after Hartlepool indecent exposure

Police have repeated an appeal for help in tracing a man who exposed himself to a woman in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 28, at 6:10pm in Durness Grove. The man began to speak to the female victim, who is in her 60’s, and then indecently exposed himself to her.

The suspect is described as being a white male in his 40s, around 5 ft 7” tall with a chiselled jaw line, a pointy nose, black hair which is grey and thinning, a grey and black beard which is unkempt and he was wearing dark trousers and a dark coloured parka jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Michael Spencer from Cleveland Police via the 101 number or quote the event number 234849. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.