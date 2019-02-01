Police appeal after man, 47, is 'seriously assaulted' in house

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was assaulted inside a house.

Officers are investigating an assault on a 47-year-old man, which occurred inside a house in Argent Street, Easington Colliery.

It is believed the incident took place on the afternoon of Thursday, January 31.

A spokesman for the force said a 35-year-old man is helping officers with their inquiries at this time.

Detective inspector Tonya Cook said: “This is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

“There are a number of local officers patrolling in the area for reassurance and also conducting enquiries”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 418 31/1/19.