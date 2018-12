Police are trying to solve the mystery of how a shed ended up on the side of the busy A19 road.

Durham Police is trying to find the owner of the shed after it was seen by the roadside at Hutton Henry sometime yesterday.

The shed which was found off the A19 at Hutton Henry.

Officers say the garden furniture has since been removed.

A statement on Durham Constabulary's Facebook page reads: "Can anyone shed some light on whose this is?

"‪Now cleared from A19 at Hutton Henry."