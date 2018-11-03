Police appeal after vandals damage church

Vandals have targeted a church building.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after Trimdon Station Methodist Church was damaged.

Officers say the vandalism took place some time between 3pm on Tuesday and 11am on Thursday last week.

No specific details of what damage was done to the building have been released as of yet.

A statement on Peterlee Police's Facebook page reads: "Appeal for information for further damage caused to Trimdon Station Methodist Church from 30/10 1500hrs to 01/11 1100hrs.

"Any information at all regarding damage to this community building would be appreciated.

"Please contact PC 2493 Riddell quoting Crime Number CRI00159991 on 101."