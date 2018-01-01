Police appeal after yobs attack Hartlepool shopkeeper

Police are appealing for help after a Hartlepool shop owner was attacked by a group of youths.

Cleveland Police are investigating after the shopkeeper in his 30s was left with an injured hand.

Cleveland Police say three or four youths entered Bosco stores on Mulgrave Road, and caused damage to the door before assaulting him outside.

It happened at about 5pm on Friday, December 22.

Anyone with information or who saw the incident is asked to contact PC Mitchell Millington at Cleveland Police via the 101 number.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via the website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.