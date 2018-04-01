Police appeal for dash-cam footage after moped rider dies

A man has died after a moped collision in the early hours of this morning.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old who was riding a moped on High Grange Avenue, Billingham, around 5.35am today, has died in a single vehicle crash.

A police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle collision in which a man sadly died.

"Anyone who may have seen a moped being ridden around Billingham in the early hours or who may have captured it on dash-cam is asked to contact Sgt Jon Stokeld of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number. Please quote Event CVP-18- 056377."