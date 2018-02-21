Police appeal for dashcam footage after woman injured as car overturned

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car overturned and left woman needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened in Wolviston Road, at the junction with Station Road, in Billingham at around 10.10am today.

It involved a grey Vauxhall Agila which left the road and turned over onto its side.

Officers would like to trace the driver of a white Iveco panel van in connection with the incident.

The van did not stop at the scene and was last seen heading from Billingham into the Norton area.

The 43-year-old female driver of the Agila was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the van, however, officers would appeal for anyone with information, any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident or the vehicles prior to the incident to contact PC Lee Benson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, on 101, quoting event number 031162.