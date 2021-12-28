Police appeal for help in finding missing 42-year-old woman from Hartlepool

Cleveland Police are keen to locate Joanne Taylor, 42, who left her home in Hartlepool around 4pm on Monday and hasn’t returned.

Joanne is described as white with a fair complexion and short blonde hair which may be tied up.

Have you seen Joanne?

She is around 5ft 8ins tall, might be wearing glasses and was wearing a grey, knee-length coat when last seen.

Police say she could still be in the Hartlepool area - including the coastal areas of the town - and are urging anyone who’s seen her or who knows where she is to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting reference 219548.

