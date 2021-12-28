Police appeal for help in finding missing 42-year-old woman from Hartlepool
Police officers are appealing to the public for help in finding missing Hartlepool woman Joanne Taylor, who was last seen leaving her home on Monday, December 27.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 9:34 am
Cleveland Police are keen to locate Joanne Taylor, 42, who left her home in Hartlepool around 4pm on Monday and hasn’t returned.
Joanne is described as white with a fair complexion and short blonde hair which may be tied up.
Read More
Read MoreJust amazing! The Hartlepool woman who 'died' twice and fought back from a coma ...
She is around 5ft 8ins tall, might be wearing glasses and was wearing a grey, knee-length coat when last seen.
Police say she could still be in the Hartlepool area - including the coastal areas of the town - and are urging anyone who’s seen her or who knows where she is to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting reference 219548.