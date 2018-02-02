Police appeal for help to find wanted man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man.

David Ambler, 20, is wanted in connection with two burglaries in Durham and criminal damage in Seaham.

Durham Constabulary is asking for information on his whereabouts. A spokeswoman said: “Mr Ambler knows that he is wanted and is evading police.

"Anyone harbouring him could potentially be committing a criminal offence.”

Mr Ambler has links to Durham, Seaham, Easington and Sunderland.

Anyone with information should contact Durham City CID via 101.