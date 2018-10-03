Police appeal for information following Hartlepool crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a teenager was knocked down in Hartlepool.

Just after 4.30pm today a collision involving a bus and a 17-year-old female pedestrian took place on Catcote Road, Hartlepool - close to Rossmere School.

Emergency services on the scene at Catcote Road.

The bus had been travelling south along Catcote Road and had just passed the junction with Wynyard Road.

Firefighters freed the teenager's leg, which was trapped under the wheel of a bus, paramedics gave treatment on the scene and the Great North Air Ambulance was called to fly her to hospital.

The road was closed until just before 7pm, with diversions put in place, to allow emergency services to deal with the situation. We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and understanding during this time.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police, said: "We would also like to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene while emergency services were en route.

"The 17-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital where she has been kept in for treatment; the extent of her leg injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The teenager's leg was trapped under a bus wheel.

"We are appealing to any witnesses to the collision, including anyone with private CCTV or dash cam footage which may have captured the incident on film, to contact police."

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Dawn Close of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number, quoting Event 182381.